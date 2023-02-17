Bull-run events must follow SOP, says Vellore collector Pandian

VELLORE: Bull runs that were given permission by the district administration should compulsorily follow the state government’s standard operating procedures (SOP), as also guidelines issued by the Vellore district administration, collector Kumaravel Pandian stated.

Stating that the administration had received numerous complaints about bull run organizers not following either the guidelines or SOP, Pandian called on organizers to cooperate by doing so.

Also, other than bull runs granted permission last year following publication of the village names in the government gazette bull runs in new villages would not be permitted this year, he added. This follows the administration receiving many applications seeking permission to conduct bull runs in new villages.

The animal husbandry department which forwarded such applications to the government had been informed that no new village would be sanctioned permission for bull runs other than those permitted and published in the gazette last year.