Annamalai seeks Jaishankar’s help to identify assailants

CHENNAI: BJP state president K Annamalai on Thursday wrote a letter to Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, seeking his intervention in connection with the attack on Tamil Nadu fishermen by persons who came in four Sri Lankan boats on the high seas on Wednesday.

Annamalai, in the letter, said a few people travelling in four Sri Lankan boats attacked Murugan and six other fishermen from Nagapattinam mercilessly.