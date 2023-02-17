TamilNadu

Annamalai seeks Jaishankar's help to identify assailants

CHENNAI: BJP state president K Annamalai on Thursday wrote a letter to Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, seeking his intervention in connection with the attack on Tamil Nadu fishermen by persons who came in four Sri Lankan boats on the high seas on Wednesday.

Annamalai, in the letter, said a few people travelling in four Sri Lankan boats attacked Murugan and six other fishermen from Nagapattinam mercilessly.

They chopped the fingers of Murugan and robbed Rs 5 lakh worth belongings from the fishermen. He requested the intervention of the External Affairs Minister in connection with the incident and take the issue to the notice of Sri Lankan government to identify the persons involved in the gruesome incident and help to retrieve the belongings of TN fishermen.

He sought punishment to the perpetrators in the court of law.

