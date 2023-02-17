3 killed as detonator goes off while digging well

MADURAI: Three men, engaged in drilling rocky surface in a well at Pudupatti village near Alangulam in Tenkasi district, were killed and a co-worker was injured after an explosive device was detonated by accident on Thursday around 7.30 am, sources said.

Alangulam police said, detonators placed near the well went off accidentally killing a 24-year-old worker B Aravind on the spot. Two other victims, including Asir Solomon and Rajalingam died after being admitted to hospital.

More than 24 detonators were attached to the explosive device to blast a rock surface in the well that was dug up by the ill-fated workers, who’re hired on contract basis by N Sakthivel of Kalathimadam. The detonators went off while on trial, sources said.

Investigations revealed that the contractor kept the explosives without any kind of safety precautions. The contractor did not engage an explosive expert, who usually detonates it in such circumstances.

Alangulam Deputy Superintendent of Police Sahaya Jose said the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad personnel were engaged in search of explosive materials to diffuse it. Floodlights were installed to protect the area and the personnel would continue their task from Friday morning, the DSP added. Alangulam Inspector of Police Mahesh said the explosives were bundled in a gunny bag.

R Mariselvam (27) of Anaiyappapuram, who was seriously hurt on his left leg, was admitted to hospital, sources said.

Based on a complaint lodged by T Baskar (48) of Anaiyappapuram, a case was filed by the Alangulam police under Sections 286, 304 (ii) of IPC and 9 B (1) (b) of The Explosives Act, 1884, sources said.