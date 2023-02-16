TN man dies of head injury after door of unlocked bus tool box hits

CHENNAI: A 27-year-old man died and a woman injured after an unlocked iron door of tools box of a private bus hit the duo in Thiruvottiyur on Friday morning.

The deceased was identified as Venkatesan, a native of Thoothukudi who works in a grocery store in Tondiarpet in the city. The injured Yasmin, from Kasimedu, also works in the store along with Venkatesan.

The vehicle involved in the accident was a staff bus of a private company. It had dropped off one of its employees after the night shift on Thiruvottiyur highroad.

The bus driver Yugendran had failed to notice that the door of the tools box on the left side of the bus near the diesel tank was open. The door was fluttering while the bus was moving. The driver took a U-turn near the Thiruvottiyur police station and the door of the tool box hit Venkatesan. In the force, Venkatesan and Yasmin fell on another iron barricade in front of them.

The public alerted the staff in the police station. The duo who was unconscious were sent to the Stanley Government Hospital where Venkatesan was declared dead on arrival, while Yasmin is undergoing treatment. The Thiruvottiyur police registered a case and arrested bus driver Yugendran.