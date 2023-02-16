TN HEIs to participate in Graduate Income Index survey

CHENNAI: All the Higher Educational Institutions will take up the Graduate Income Index (GII) survey initiated by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) - Agricultural Education Division and National Agricultural Higher Education Project (NAHEP).

The survey is an initiative under to assess the GII from one year graduate.

This survey requests respondents who have completed their professional journey in any organisation post-completion of at least one year in any four-year under-graduation program from the university recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

UGC sources said that the online survey questionnaire is developed to collect the responses to 30 queries across three areas such as general and perceptual benefits, remuneration; and aspirational benefits. The HEIs will help ICAR to identify the alumni, who were interested in participating in the survey, and would send the authorized data to ICAR.

Accordingly, the responses collected through this survey would help the concerned Ministry understand the potential outcome on GII of alumni currently working in various sectors and also their feedback on existing education delivery mechanisms. It will not take more than 10 minutes of the alumini time to complete the survey.

As per data protection guidelines applicable in India, we ensure to keep your personal information confidential and the key findings will be used only for further analysis and reporting purposes.

The alumni, who participate in the survey, should have done the UG program in either B.Tech or BE, and or in B.Pharma, except agriculture, and allied background courses.