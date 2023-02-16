Thiruvalluvar University posts deceased prof on evaluation work

VELLORE: In a shocking act, the Thiruvalluvar University reportedly chose a college professor, who died of COVID two years ago, to evaluate chemistry answer scripts. The valuation process commenced on Tuesday (February14).

According to sources, the letter was sent by the controller of examinations Dr M Chandran, to professor V Vijaya Kumar of the chemistry department in Voorhees College in Vellore. The letter stated that Vijaya Kumar has been appointed under TN Private Colleges (regulation) Act 1976 and the Government College Teachers Conduct Rules and he should report for the valuation work at the Government College of Education at Katpadi from February 14.

The letter also instructed Vijay Kumar to carry his personal rubber stamp with his name and that of his college (font size 12, Times New Roman) to be used on the main/front sheets.

However, the varsity failed to take note of the fact that Vijaya Kumar had succumbed to COVID two years ago, though the Voorhees College authorities informed the University about his death, sources said.

“This shows the abject state of affairs in the varsity’s examination control department. Records not being updated on time has led to this faux pas,” a former senior official of the University, not willing to be quoted, said.

Repeated attempts to contact Dr Chandran proved futile. Sources said that Chandran rarely answered calls.

When contacted, Vice-Chancellor Dr T Arumugam said that the letter might have been sent to the late Vijaya Kumar due to an oversight. “However, the official concerned will be issued a show cause notice and an explanation will be sought” he added.