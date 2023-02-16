Slap Goondas Act on killers of jawan, demand ex-servicemen

CHENNAI: Ex-servicemen wing of BJP petitioned the DGP on Thursday urging the state police to invoke Goondas Act against the persons involved in the murder of army personnel Lance Naik M Prabhu.

State president of Ex-Servicemen cell of BJP Lt NK Raman, in the petition, said DMK party councillor Chinnasamy and his family members murdered Lance Naik M Prabu, who was serving defence personnel, using deadly weapons in Pochampally in Krishnagiri district on February 9.

He succumbed to the injuries. He appealed to the DGP to direct the Krishnagiri SP to book Chinnasamy and his family members under the Goondas Act.

Meanwhile, TN BJP chief K Annamalai petitioned DGP demanding stern action against the miscreants who damaged the house and property of the party’s SC wing leader Tada Periyasami.

“It is suspected that the violence against Tada Periyasamy could be the handiwork of VCK cadres, evident as they are repeat offenders and are detrimental to public safety and law and order. We look forward to stern action against such goons who have taken the law and order into their hands,” Annamalai said in the petition.