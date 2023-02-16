SC recommends promotion of 5 addl MHC judges to Union govt

CHENNAI: The Supreme Court Collegium has made a recommendation to the Union government to appoint five additional judges of Madras High Court to the post of permanent judges of the chartered High Court.

In a recent notification, the SC revealed that it has asked the Union Ministry of Law and Justice to promote Justice S Srimathy, Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy, Justice R Vijayakumar, Justice Mohammed Shaffiq, and Justice J Sathya Narayana Prasad of Madras HC as permanent judges.

"On 21 November 2022, the Collegium of the Madras High Court unanimously recommended the above-named five Additional Judges for appointment as Permanent Judges of that High Court. The Chief Minister and the Governor of Tamil Nadu have concurred with the recommendation," the SC notification read.

In order to ascertain the fitness and suitability of the above-named Additional Judges for being appointed as Permanent Judges consultation has been held in terms of the Memorandum of Procedure with the Judges of the Supreme Court conversant with the affairs of the Madras High Court.

"With a view to assessing the merit and suitability of the above-named Additional Judges for their appointment as Permanent Judges, the Collegium has scrutinised and evaluated the material placed on record, including the observations made by the Department of Justice in the file," the Apex Court said in its recommendation.