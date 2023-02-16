TamilNadu

Erode East by-poll: Irregularities in voters list, alleges AIADMK

It is noteworthy that the AIADMK has been continuously complaining that there are irregularities and violations in the voters list
AIADMK leader C Ve Shanmugam (R)
CHENNAI: AIADMK leader C Ve Shanmugam from the Edappadi K Palaniswami camp on Thursday complained to the Election Commission of India that there have been irregularities in the voters list of the Erode East constituency, which goes for the by-poll on February 27.

In his complaint to the Election Commission in New Delhi, it was stated that the names of most of the names in the voters list were not related to the constituency, and the names of about 8,000 belonging to the constituency had been registered twice.

Meanwhile, the ECI has sent a letter to Tamil Nadu State Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo asking him to investigate and file a report in this regard.

It is noteworthy that the AIADMK has been continuously complaining that there are irregularities and violations in the voters list.

