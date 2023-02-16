Don't ignore criticism in social media, Stalin tells officials

The Chief Minister advised them to monitor work related to providing housing, entrepreneurial schemes, educational assistance and school and college hostel amenities for them.

Pointing to criticism on government schemes in social media, television and newspapers, Stalin said these should not be ignored and if the grievances are found to be genuine, it should be addressed. "Do not stop with that. Respond to the media that the issue has been addressed," he said and underlined that such an approach is important.

The government is implementing big ticket schemes for the people. However, delay in delivering basic State services to the people like 'Patta' name change would not get a good name for the government among the people. "Hence, work with attention on such services. Monitor and inspect the work of subordinate officials. See if follow-on action is being taken," he said.

Patta is a revenue document in respect of a specific property issued to a person or persons who have right over it.

The Chief Minister underscored ensuring basic amenities in rural and urban areas. He advised officials to look into the scope of introducing an initiative to designate personnel to function as receptionists in departments (like the Revenue Department) that come in direct contact with the people. Such an initiative is already being implemented in police stations to guide the public.

Ministers including KN Nehru (Municipal Administration), MRK Panneerselvam (Agriculture), Udhayanidhi Stalin (Youth Welfare and Sports), government secretaries, took part. District collectors S Karmegam (Salem), Shreya P Singh (Namakkal), Deepak Jacob (Krishnagiri), K Santhi (Dharmapuri) participated.

Stalin had launched the 'Kala Ayvil Mudhalamaichar Thittam,' a new plan of on-the-spot assessment on February 1 and he toured the northern Vellore region on the inaugural day and February 2 as well.

The initiative is aimed at reviewing implementation of government schemes and benefits reaching the people. Ranipet, Tirupattur and Tiruvannamalai were among the districts inspected by Stalin in the northern region. On February 15, he arrived in Salem for assessment as part of the government's new initiative and Thursday is the second and concluding day of inspections and review.