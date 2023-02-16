Collector honours AD hostel’s demands from discretionary fund

TIRUPATTUR: Collector D Baskara Pandian’s immediate response to meet the needs of the inmates of the Adi Dravidar women’s hostel in Tirupattur town took the inmates by surprise on Wednesday.

Interacting with the schoolgirls in the hostel in the morning, Baskara Pandian learnt of their needs, which included mats, tumblers, pillows and bedsheets and also a water purifier.

The Collector did not say anything, but had his breakfast with the students sitting along with them on the floor for the meal. When eating he demanded to know why there were no coriander leaves in the rasam and why it was not seasoned.

The cook who replied that both were missed due to cooking in a hurry was warned that she would face action if the mistake was repeated.

Later that evening the inmates were pleasantly surprised when the Collector using Rs 25,000 from the discretionary fund provided them with pillows, mats, bedsheets and a water purifier to the hostel. Students were happy that they had such facilities in their temporary residence.