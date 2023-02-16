TamilNadu

CM Stalin condoles death of DMK councillor Sheeba Vasu

“I convey my condolences to the bereaved family and people of ward 122,” said the CM, in a statement.
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin condoled the demise of DMK councillor Sheeba Vasu in the state capital on Thursday.

Expressing shock at the demise of Sheeba Vasu, councillor of ward 122 of Chennai Corporation and high-level executive committee member of the DMK, due to illness on Thursday morning, Stalin said the demise of Sheeba, who performed well as a good servant of the people and foot soldier of the party, was deeply sorrowful.

“I convey my condolences to the bereaved family and people of ward 122,” said the CM, in a statement. Earlier in the day, the CM, accompanied by minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, laid a wreath and paid floral tributes to the mortal remains of the deceased councillor.

