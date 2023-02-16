Chief Minister on Field: Stalin on 2-day visit to Salem, reviews projects

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin is meeting with the four district Collectors of the Salem zone on the second day of the field survey as part of the "Chief Minister on Field" initiative.

A field study meeting concerning projects is being implemented in four districts within the Salem region for two days.

Stalin, who reached Salem in a private flight from Chennai on Wednesday, personally visited Omalur District Collector's Office and conducted inspections.

He also carried out a inspection at the Omalur Revenue officer's office as part of the programme and inquired about the functioning of the ongoing projects there. Following this, he went to Salem and reviewed Smart City Project works. He also visited Eruducku Bus Station and Victoria Art Gallery.

Stalin launched the "Chief Minister on Field" initiative to directly visit the districts and study the developments of projects. Accordingly, he conducted a review meeting in Vellore zone on Februry 2. Ministers, District Collectors of Vellore, Ranipet, Tirupattur and Tiruvannamalai also took part in the meeting.