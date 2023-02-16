Bharathiar Univ to offer B.Sc & M.Sc in 'Yoga for Human Excellence’

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has permitted Bharathiar university to offer B.Sc and M.Sc 'Yoga for Human Excellence’ regular programs in four regions such as Coimbatore, Erode, Tirupur, and the Nilgris through the Centre for University and industry collaboration.

In a State government order, the university is offering industry-based short-term certificate, diploma, and PG diploma courses in collaboration with industries for skill development and enhancement. Accordingly, the programme B.Sc and PG Yoga for Human Excellence will be offered under a choice-based credit system. It will be offered also in Tamil and English.