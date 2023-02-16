After JEE, students face CUET hurdle over Class 10 marks

CHENNAI: The 2021 batch of Class 10 students, appearing for the Central Universities Entrance Test (CUET), are in a spot with SSLC marks mandatory to apply for the test. These students don’t have the marks to produce as they were declared all-pass due to COVID-induced lockdown.

Recently, the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) aspirants, who studied Class 10 in 2021, also faced the same issue while filling out the applications. However, following requests from the parents and students, the Tamil Nadu government took up the issue with the National Testing Agency and obtained a waiver.

Admissions to all UG programmes in all central universities will be done through CUET-2023 entrance for 2023-2024. The entrance, conducted by National Testing Agency, will provide a common platform to candidates across the country, especially from rural areas.

Submission of online application forms for CUET started on February 15 and the last date for enrollment is March 2023. Every year, at least 20,000 to 25,000 students from Tamil Nadu appear for CUET to pursue UG courses of their choice in the central varsities.

K Tamizarasu of Pammal said he could not complete the application as he could not enter Class 10 marks.

A senior official from the Higher Education Department told DT Next that with complaints pouring in, “the state government would take steps to address this as was the case with the JEE.”