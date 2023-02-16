1,000 drivers to be appointed for TN govt buses

CHENNAI: The State Transport Department has issued an order to appoint 1,000 drivers and driver-cum-conductors as direct recruitment to fill up the vacancies.

As per the order, the vacancies will be filled in Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC - Kumbakonam) and State Express Transport Corporation (SETC).

The Kumbakonam TNSTC has scheduled service posts of 8,358 drivers posts and SETC has 5,250 drivers-cum-conductors. However, the TNSTC has 222 vacant posts and SETC has 1,494 vacancies.

The order said the 203 posts in TNSTC and 800 posts in SETC will be filled up.