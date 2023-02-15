TN govt’s new restrictions on fair price shops

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Government on Wednesday put various restrictions on fair price shops.

According to a notification issued by the Department of Food Supply and Consumer Protection:

No new family card should be issued to anyone who is not a citizen of India.

A field survey should be conducted to see if the same person holds two family cards.

Fair price shops should not keep stock and not distribute.

Fair price shops should provide free dhoti and sarees only through POS machine.