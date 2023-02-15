Tirupattur Collector’s village stay encourages officials

TIRUPATTUR: Collector D Baskara Pandian’s overnight stay at Mandarakuttai hamlet of Bimakulam village in Alangayam panchayat union last week has had a an unexpected fallout as it has encouraged both officials and villagers and brought both sides closer, officials revealed.

“The usual barrier between officials and beneficiaries crumbled when Collector Baskara Pandian partook of a meal of greens and kali cooked in one of the local houses,” a participating official said. “The food was cooked well and I really enjoyed it,” Baskara Pandian added.

“When the Collector interacted with villagers by sitting on the floor, villagers were initially taken aback as they had never seen a district head behave thus; but this was also the reason why they came out and spoke openly about their needs,” another official added.

For district officials, who accompanied the Collector, the overnight stay in the village was different experience. “We are used to seeing villagers only as scheme beneficiaries at official functions, now saw firsthand what they go through in their daily lives,” an official said.

The main demands were a road on the other side of the hill, a part time ration shop, increased bus frequency and another water source. “I informed them that the part time ration shop and bus frequency issues would be solved immediately, whereas the road would take some time as it was on forest land. The water issue was also solvable as there was availability and villagers only wanted another collection point,” the Collector told DT Next.

The Collector is planning to visit a hamlet in the Yelagiri Hills area next.