DMK councillor beats soldier to death in Krishnagiri, arrested

CHENNAI: A 33-year-old Army man was attacked by a mob led by a DMK councillor in Krishnagiri died without responding to treatment.

The DMK councillor and eight others thrashed Prabhu, the soldier, after an argument over washing clothes in a public tank.

On February 8, the soldier and councillor Chinnasamy got into an argument over washing clothes in a public tank. The councillor, along with eight men attacked Prabhu and his brother Prabhakaran.

Prabhu, who was severely wounded in the clash and succumbed to his injuries at a private hospital.

The police said all the nine men, including the councillor, have been arrested.

"The murder of the army man shows that whenever the DMK is in power, law and order are severely compromised. This has gone to the extent of killing an army man. The police are used only for vendetta against AIADMK and other opponents," AIADMK spokesperson Kovai Sathyan told news agency ANI.