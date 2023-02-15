'Organise public meetings in March to mark Jaya's 75th birth anniv'

CHENNAI: Leader of Opposition and former chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami appealed to the party functionaries and district secretaries to organise public meetings in the first and second week of March to mark the 75th birth anniversary of late party supremo J Jayalilathaa.

EPS, on the 75th birth anniversary of late party supremo Jayalalithaa on February 24, would pay floral tribute to the statue of the former CM on party headquarters in Chennai and release a special magazine to mark the occasion, said the release.

After the Erode East Constituency bypoll, the party would organise public meetings between March 5 and 7 and March 10 and 12 across the state to mark the birth anniversary of the former CM, the release further said.

He urged the party functionaries of party units in Puducherry, Karnataka, Kerala, Telangana, Maharashtra, Kerala, New Delhi and other parts of the country to celebrate the birth anniversary of the former party leader in a grand manner on February 24 in their respective states.