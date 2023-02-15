‘Open threat’: Seeman slams survey at BBC offices

CHENNAI: As the survey operation at BBC offices by Income Tax Department drew flak from opposition parties, Naam Tamilar Katchi coordinator Seeman opined that the action was an open threat to press freedom.
In his statement, Seeman said that the survey at BBC offices in Mumbai and New Delhi is a palpable misuse power. "The action that was taken as a revenge for releasing documentary on Gujarat riots staged by Modi's government and this an open threat to the press freedom," he said.
He added that using government agency against the world famous BBC instead of facing the fallout of the documentary honestly is a disgrace.
While condemning the government action, Seeman added that government has took control of autonomous bodies such as Income Tax Department, Central Investigation Agency, Enforcement Directorate and others. "Using autonomous bodies, the government is threatening opposition parties, democratic persons, social activists, revolutionaries and honest media," he said.
