‘Open threat’: Seeman slams survey at BBC offices

CHENNAI: As the survey operation at BBC offices by Income Tax Department drew flak from opposition parties, Naam Tamilar Katchi coordinator Seeman opined that the action was an open threat to press freedom.

In his statement, Seeman said that the survey at BBC offices in Mumbai and New Delhi is a palpable misuse power. "The action that was taken as a revenge for releasing documentary on Gujarat riots staged by Modi's government and this an open threat to the press freedom," he said.