NIA conducts searches in over 60 places in south India

CHENNAI: The National investigation agency is carrying out searches across South India in connection with Coimbatore car blasts and Mangalore cooker blast.

It is reported that over 35 places including Chennai, in Tamil Nadu, 5 places in Kerala and some in Karnataka are being raided by NIA, said sources.

NIA is conducting searches on suspected ISIS sympathisers who are reportedly radicalised and possibly linked to the two blasts, sources added.