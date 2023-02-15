TamilNadu

NIA conducts searches in over 60 places in south India

NIA is conducting searches on suspected ISIS sympathisers who are reportedly radicalised and possibly linked to the two blasts, sources added.
Representative image
Representative image
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: The National investigation agency is carrying out searches across South India in connection with Coimbatore car blasts and Mangalore cooker blast.

It is reported that over 35 places including Chennai, in Tamil Nadu, 5 places in Kerala and some in Karnataka are being raided by NIA, said sources.

NIA
ISIS
National Investigation Agency
Coimbatore car blasts
Mangalore cooker blast

