Erode East by-poll: ECI reviews poll preparedness

CHENNAI: Security arrangements have been beefed up in the Erode East constituency, which goes for the by-poll on February 27, to ensure free and fair elections.

Two companies of Tamil Nadu Armed Reserve police would be deployed in addition to the existing force, while the number of flying and static surveillance teams have been increased from three to four per shift.

The development took place following a meeting between the deputy Chief Election Commissioner of India and Tamil Nadu State Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo through video conference over the preparedness for the February 27 by-poll. Erode District Collector Krishnanunni, Superintendent of Police of Erode, Returning Officer of Erode East Constituency and Election Observes also attended the meeting from the district.

At present, five companies of paramilitary - police personnel attached to Railway Protection Force and Central Reserve Police Force - were deployed in the constituency.

The officials have been instructed to take appropriate action if they receive complaints along with evidence. The action taken report should be promptly shared with the ECI.

Sources said the Wednesday meeting between the ECI and the TN CEO was the fallout of the plethora of complaints from prime opposition party AIADMK and its ally BJP against the ruling dispensation.

The by-poll was necessitated following the demise of Congress MLA E Thirumahan Everaa, who died due to cardiac arrest on January 4. Congress fielded Everaa's father and senior party leader EVKS Elangovan as candidate, while Edappadi K Palaniswami faction of the AIADMK fielded former MLA KS Thennarasu. This by-poll, literally, turned into a tussle between the two Dravidian majors as the arch-rivals left no stone unturned to win the election.

Apart from the two candidates, 75 other candidates, including Seeman's NTK party candidate and DMDK, are in the fray.