Collector inspects Samathuvapuram works
TIRUCHY: After several petitions, the renovation of the Alivalam Periyar Samathuvapuram in Tiruvarur was taken up. Collector T Charusree inspected the ongoing works on Wednesday.
Sources said that the residents of Periyar Samathuvapuram in Alivalam petitioned the district administration that the houses were in a dilapidated condition and needed repair. The condition of the houses were so bad that they might collapse at any time and hence they demanded to repair them at the earliest.
On Wednesday, Collector Charusree after inspecting the ongoing renovation works instructed the officials to complete the work at the earliest and hand over them to the beneficiaries. She also interacted with the residents, who requested for drinking water facility and other basic amenities.
The Collector also received petitions from the residents and promised to look into their demands.
Later she inspected the roof and the compound walls around the crematorium which are being built at a cost of Rs 6.80 lakh.
The Collector also checked the progress of the laying of cement road at Palavanakudi at an estimate of Rs 6.24 lakh. Tiruvarur MLA Poondi K Kalaivanan and others accompanied the Collector.
