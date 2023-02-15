CM on two-day visit to Salem reviews projects, meets people
COIMBATORE: Chief Minister MK Stalin, who is on a two-day visit to Salem region as part of ‘Kala Aaivil Muthalamaichar’ (Chief Minister on field visit) reviewed the law and order situation, met representatives of farmers groups and MSMEs and took stock of the progress in construction of a two-tier bus stand under the Smart City Mission, in Salem on Wednesday.
The two-tier bus stand is being constructed under Smart City Project at a cost of Rs 92.13 crore. Soon after his arrival in Salem, the Chief Minister drove straight to the Tahsildar office in Omalur on a surprise inspection.
There, he reviewed the implementation of ‘patta’ transfer, old age pension and other schemes, received petitions from the public and directed authorities to ensure speedy remedy. The public submitted petitions on issues like house site patta, legal heir certificate, ration card and old age pension.
Later, Stalin held discussions with representatives of farmers groups, MSMEs and other industrial units from Salem, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri and Namakkal.
Representatives from MSMEs, silver anklet manufacturing units, lorry body building association, textile sector, sago and starch manufacturers association, mango pulp producers, farmers association, poultry farmers, women self help groups and others took part in the meeting and raised their issues.
The MSME representatives urged Chief Minister Stalin to reduce peak hour charges for the industrial sector, while those from Hosur sought efforts to establish an airport in their locality, the farmers asked for a coconut research centre and coconut oil producing factory in Pochampally in Krishnagiri district.
Later in the day, he held a review meeting on the law and order situation with police officials and district collectors of Salem, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri and Namakkal districts. He directed the police officials not to keep the cases pending for long as it may become an advantage for culprits.
“The cops, who commit mistakes, should never be spared,” he said. The Chief Minister also took a selfie in front of Modern Theatres, which has been undergoing renovation in Salem.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android