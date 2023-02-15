CM on two-day visit to Salem reviews projects, meets people

There, he reviewed the implementation of ‘patta’ transfer, old age pension and other schemes, received petitions from the public and directed authorities to ensure speedy remedy. The public submitted petitions on issues like house site patta, legal heir certificate, ration card and old age pension.

Later, Stalin held discussions with representatives of farmers groups, MSMEs and other industrial units from Salem, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri and Namakkal.

Representatives from MSMEs, silver anklet manufacturing units, lorry body building association, textile sector, sago and starch manufacturers association, mango pulp producers, farmers association, poultry farmers, women self help groups and others took part in the meeting and raised their issues.