Annamalai demands action against attack on SC wing leader's house

Unidentified persons pelted stones at the house and car of Periyasamy, who is native of Thirumandurai in Perambalur last night.
CHENNAI: State BJP president K Annamalai condemned the attack on party SC wing leader Periyasamy's house and car, which was found damaged by unidentified persons, and demanded action against persons involved in the incident.

Unidentified persons pelted stones at the house and car of Periyasamy, who is native of Thirumandurai in Perambalur last night. The state BJP chief red-flagged the issue and demanded the police to act swiftly and nab the perpetrators at the earliest.

