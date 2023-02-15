Aadhaar-EB bill linking extended till February 28 in TN

CHENNAI: To bring 7 lakh people, who are yet to link, into the Aadhaar-EB bill linkage regime, electricity minister V Senthilbalaji has decided to extend the procedure till February 28 to ensure none is left out.

As per data till Tuesday, 2.80 crore consumers have linked their Aadhaar with EB bill.

Tamil Nadu's power utility, Tangedco, began linking Aadhaar-EB bill from November 22, last year and initially fixed December 31 as the deadline. However, the tardy pace in which consumers are linking, the government has been incrementally extending the deadline.