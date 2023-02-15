TamilNadu
6 new covid cases in State, including 1 in city
TN’s test positivity rate (TPR) increased to 0.2% with the highest reported in Coimbatore at 0.9% followed by The Nilgiris with 0.8%. TPR in Chennai was 0.1%.
CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported 6 new covid cases on Wednesday. Total number of cases reached 35,94,744. A case each was reported in Chennai, Coimbatore, Kanniyakumari, Krishnagiri, Ranipet and Tiruppur.
TN’s test positivity rate (TPR) increased to 0.2% with the highest reported in Coimbatore at 0.9% followed by The Nilgiris with 0.8%. TPR in Chennai was 0.1%.
As many as 8 patients discharged from various hospitals across the State. Total number of recoveries reached 35,56,650. No new COVID-related fatality was reported in the State in the last 24 hours. Death toll remains at 38,049.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android