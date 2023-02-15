6 new covid cases in State, including 1 in city

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported 6 new covid cases on Wednesday. Total number of cases reached 35,94,744. A case each was reported in Chennai, Coimbatore, Kanniyakumari, Krishnagiri, Ranipet and Tiruppur.

TN’s test positivity rate (TPR) increased to 0.2% with the highest reported in Coimbatore at 0.9% followed by The Nilgiris with 0.8%. TPR in Chennai was 0.1%.