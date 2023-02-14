Various awards, schemes to be implemented for scientists from TN

CHENNAI: In a bid to encourage scientists in the State, the Higher Education Department will give various awards including the Tamil Nadu young scientist award and the best Science teacher award besides announcing the rural innovator award.

A senior official from the Department of Technical Education (DOTE) said that Tamil Nadu Young Scientist Award, which was initiated, is bestowed on scientists and academicians who have completed their doctorate and are 45 years of age and below. This award carries a cash prize of Rs. 20,000 and a certificate.

The official said that during the year 2021-22, Higher Education Department has implemented 15 Science and Technology programmes for the benefit of researchers, scientists, students, farmers, fishermen and Self-Help Group (SHG) members with a total cost of Rs.3.45 crore reaching all sections of the society, the official said.

According to the official, the Tamil Nadu State Council for Science and Technology will extend its popularisation of Science and Technology with the objective is to propagate it by conducting Science exhibitions, training programmes, and popular lectures through universities, colleges and voluntary organizations. "Every year, around 50 events will be supported at a cost of Rs.10 lakh, benefitting 4,000 persons", he added.

He said the best Science teacher award was constituted to recognize and honour the teachers working in government and government-aided schools, the Science City instituted the award, which carries a cash prize of Rs. 25,000 each and a certificate.

Pointing out that a travel grant scheme for young selected scientists was also launched to provide opportunities for them for presenting their research at national and international conferences, the DOTE official said a separate Tamil Nadu scientists award will also be given to researchers in ten disciplines and they would be honoured under this scheme with a cash prize of Rs 50,000 each this year.

"In addition, the rural innovator award will be given to Indigenous findings, which have been developed by the rural people using cost-effective technology much to the benefit of the society", he said adding "this award carries a cash prize of Rs one lakh each and a certificate."