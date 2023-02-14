Tahsildar, driver arrested for taking Rs 15,000 bribe

TIRUVANNAMALAI: A Tahsildar and his driver, who accepted a bribe of Rs 15,000 from a person to undertake a field inspection to partition land, was arrested by DVAC cops on Tuesday.

Sources said that Sahadevan of Seyyanandal village in chetpet taluk petitioned the Collector on February 6 to transfer the patta in his name. The issue related to 51 cents land given by his grandfather to his mother and two aunts.

When he approached Tahsildar Suresh the latter demanded Rs 25,000. Sahadevan bargained and reduced the amount to Rs 15,000. However as he was unable to afford it, he approached DVAC officials, who caught them red handed when Suresh’s driver Parthiban collected it. Suresh and Parthiban were held.