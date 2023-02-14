Mistaken for thief, migrant worker beaten to death in Thazhambur

CHENNAI: A 43-year-old construction worker from West Bengal who beaten up by a group of people in Thazhambur on early Monday morning suspecting him to be a thief, died in hospital on Tuesday.

Police identified the deceased migrant worker as Kshetra Mohan Burman of Gopalpur, West Bengal, who was engaged in construction work at a site, Thazhambur.

According to the police some local residents noticed the man trying to scale a compound wall of house on Nehru Street, Karanai in Thazhambur on early Monday morning.

When questioned he pelted stones at them.

The local residents took him to be thief and attacked him with clubs.

Based on an alert a police patrol vehicle reached the scene and on police advise the residents rushed him who was suffering from bleeding injuries on his face and nose to Chromepet GH.

From there he was shifted to Chengalpattu GH where he died on early Tuesday morning.

Police have registered a case against six people, all residents of Nehru Street, in connection with the incident, based on a complaint from the contractor of the building at construction site, where the deceased migrant labourer was working.