Issue GO to remove invasive species of trees from pvt estates: HC

CHENNAI: A division bench of Madras High court on Tuesday directed the Tamil Nadu Government to issue a government order to cut down the invasive species of trees and remove the debris from the private estates in the western ghats and other hill stations.

The special bench constituted for hearing the forest and wildlife-related cases comprising Justice N Sathish Kumar and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy passed the directions. The judges pointed out the policy decision of the state government to eradicate the invasive plants and trees and urged it to implement the same in the private premises.

"The invasive species shall be removed and after selling the debris, the amount shall be utilized for streamlining the forest area," the bench noted.

The judges passed the direction since one of the petitioners stressed that the invasive trees and plants in private places should be eradicated immediately.

The state government informed the court that the district collectors were advised to submit periodical reports regarding the removal of the exotic plants and trees.

"About 350 metric tonnes of invasive trees grown on 23 hectares in Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) have been removed and such trees located at Mudhumalai hills to the extent of 20 hectares were also axed down so far, " the government indicated.

Recording the submissions, the judges adjourned the matter to March 16.