Illicit affair: Woman spikes husband's liquor with poison in Maduranthagam

CHENNAI: A 30-year-old woman mixed poison on her husband's liquor since he was against her illicit affair in Maduranthagam on Tuesday. Police said the husband and his friend who consumed the liquor together died a day after being admitted to the hospital.

Sukumar of Natarajapuram in Maduranthagam works in a chicken stall in the locality and his wife Kavitha works in a private firm. Kavitha was in a relationship with her office colleague.

Sukumar who came to know about his wife's affair quarrelled with her and both of them were staying separately for a few months. Later the family members held peace talks and both of them were reunited after that. However, even after that Kavitha was continuing her affair in the office and the couple used to quarrel often over it.

On Saturday, Kavitha went to Sukumar's brother Mani and told him that Sukumar is asking her to buy liquor. She told Mani that she hesitated to go to Tasmac and requested him to buy the liquor and gave him Rs 400. Later Mani brought two liquor bottles and Kavitha returned one bottle to Mani and took one with her.

Police said she injected the pesticide inside the bottle using a syringe. On Sunday she gave the poisoned drink to Sukumar and said one of his friends told her to hand over the bottle to Sukumar.

Sukumar on Monday took the liquor to the chicken shop and during lunch time he consumed the drink and also gave it to Ariyal (28) of Bihar who works along with him. After a few minutes, both of them started to vomit and fell unconscious in the shop. Soon they were rushed to the Chengalpattu GH.

The Padalam police when enquired Sukumar in the hospital told that his wife Kavitha gave her the liquor. The police when testing the liquor bottle found poison mixed in it.

On Tuesday morning both of them died in the hospital without responding to treatments and the Padalam police who registered a case detained Kavitha for inquiry and she confessed that she killed her husband since he was against her affair. The police arrested Kavitha and the search is on to nab her lover who is missing.