Illegal liquor sale: 3 held, 800 litres destroyed

VELLORE: Umarabad police registered cases and arrested three persons in connection with the sale of illicit liquor in areas under the police station limits in Tirupattur district on Tuesday.

Those arrested include Karunakaran (55) of Eechampattu, Krishanmurthy (65) of Chinnvarigam and Dasarathan (40) of Thennampattu Mottur. Cases were registered against them.

Meanwhile, in Vellore district based on the orders of Vellore district SP S Rajesh Kannan police conducted a prohibition raid in areas adjoining Gudiyattam the same day and succeeded in locating more than 800 litres of fermented wash in multiple plastic barrels, which were destroyed.