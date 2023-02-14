Edu dept trains college professors on Naan Mudhalvan Scheme

CHENNAI: The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) on Tuesday began a two-day workshop on Naan Mudhalvan Scheme for over 600 college lecturers and professors at Anna Centenary Library.

In the workshop, the participants were taught on school and college mapping within each district, aid the higher class students to pursue graduation and importantly motivate students to continue higher education, with needed financial assistance.

The workshop also had National Service Scheme (NSS) officers.

Post the two-day training, these 600 participants will further their training knowledge to NSS students in the respective colleges of the district.

"The professors will pass down the training content to NSS students, to help implement the Naan Mudhalvan Scheme to every student of the college. For each block, a maximum 15 NSS students will be appointed to help government students, "said an education department official.

Meanwhile, the class 12 students will also be taken to nearby colleges and universities for exposure and understand the facilities at the college.

Education department officials noted that class 12 students from about 32,000 government higher secondary schools are set to visit higher institutions, under the Naan Mudhalvan Scheme.

Officials say that such steps will help students become more familiar with higher institutions. Additionally, students will also get the opportunity to opt for the right course and college of their choice.

"In the programme, set to start in March, over 500 students will participate, " added officials.

Meanwhile it is to be noted that, the education department also asked the Class 12 students to choose three courses that they would like to pursue in the Nan Mudhalvan scheme portal.