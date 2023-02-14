DPC supervisor suspended for demanding bribe

TIRUCHY: A DPC supervisor, who demanded a bribe of Rs 27 per bag, was suspended by officials after a complaint in Karur on Tuesday. Sources said, Sivakumar, a farmer from Bala Rajapuram near Krishnarayapuram in Karur, approached the DPC functioning at Ul Veerarakkiyam village with his harvested paddy on February 8.

He was issued a receipt the next day for the procurement process for as many as 229 bags of paddy. However, the supervisor Chandrakumar had reportedly demanded Rs 6,183 on the basis of Rs 27 per bag of paddy.

But, Sivakumar refused to give the bribe and complained about the supervisor’s demand to the officials. When the supervisor came to know about the complaint given to officials, he threatened Sivakumar with dire consequences.

Subsequently, Sivakumar lodged a complaint with the Mayanur police who registered a case and began investigations. Meanwhile on Tuesday, the TNCSC officials suspended the supervisor.