Distribution of deworming pills begins across Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: On account of National Deworming Day on February 10th, the distribution of deworming pills to children and women began in all districts on Tuesday.

Health Minister Ma Subramanian inaugurated the deworming pills distribution camps in Salem.

The deworming pills Albendazole will be distributed as part of the National Deworming Programme that was started in August 2015.

The Deworming pills distribution camps for are being held across the State.

The children aged 1 to 19 years and women aged 20 to 30 years, who are not pregnant or lactating will be given deworming tablets.

The children between 1 and 2 years of age are given 1/2 tablet of the 200 mg tablet of Albendazole and adults can take one 400 mg Albendazole tablet.

The Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine Dr T S Selvavinayagam said that the first phase of deworming pills distribution programme will be held until March and the second phase will be observed in August and September.