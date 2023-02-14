Annamalai writes to ECI demanding action to ensure free & fair poll

CHENNAI: State BJP president K Annamalai on Tuesday wrote to the Chief Election Commissioner of India to take measures to ensure a free and fair elections in Erode East Constituency.

Annamalai, in the letter, pointed out that they released an audio clip of DMK minister K N Nehru and candidate of DMK alliance EVKS Elangovan discussing the money distribution, the modalities, the distribution centre and deadline to get money distributed. The same has been submitted to the State Election Commissioner and requested immediate action in this regard.

He claimed that DMK members distributed 2 kgs of mutton to each voter as a bribe and also distributed cash to electorates to sit in a designated place daily and Rs 5,000 as an incentive if the voter continues this for 20 days. It is done deliberately to dampen the election canvassing of the NDA candidate in Erode East.

He also pointed out seizure of token from the car of a DMK South Union Treasurer Sarbudeen on February 11 and said, “The State Election Commission is yet to take action against the complaint submitted by BJP Tamil Nadu and has done nothing significant to stop the ruling DMK government from the blatant abuse of power.”