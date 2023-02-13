Representative Image
Representative Image
TamilNadu

Wild elephant electrocuted as it pulled down overhead power line

It was a genuine power connection provided by the Tangedco to run a motor in the private farm.
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: A male elephant, which had strayed out of forest in search of crops, was electrocuted after it pulled down an overhead power line near a private farm at Velakalahalli village near Melkadu in the Rayakottai Forest Range, in Krishnagiri district on Monday.

It was a genuine power connection provided by the Tangedco to run a motor in the private farm. Forest Department officials said an autopsy was carried out on the dead pachyderm at the spot.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Tangedco
Krishnagiri District
Forest Department officials
male elephant
Velakalahalli village
Rayakottai Forest
dead pachyderm

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
DT next
www.dtnext.in