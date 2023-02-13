Wild elephant electrocuted as it pulled down overhead power line

CHENNAI: A male elephant, which had strayed out of forest in search of crops, was electrocuted after it pulled down an overhead power line near a private farm at Velakalahalli village near Melkadu in the Rayakottai Forest Range, in Krishnagiri district on Monday.

It was a genuine power connection provided by the Tangedco to run a motor in the private farm. Forest Department officials said an autopsy was carried out on the dead pachyderm at the spot.