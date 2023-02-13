Valentine's day: Prices of rose decrease in Koyambedu market

CHENNAI: With Valentine's Day falling tomorrow, rose prices have been reduced drastically this year due to adequate supply. A rose bunch with 20 roses costs around Rs 300 - Rs 350, whereas in the previous years it was sold for Rs 500 in the city. Traders said that with steady inflow witnessed in the market, the prices of flowers decreased by at least 20-30 per cent.

S Mookandi, Secretary of Koyambedu Flower Merchants Association said, "Earlier, a rose bunch costs Rs 450-Rs 500, and there would be brisk sales ahead and on Valentine's day. With no special occasions, including weddings and temple festivals recently, we hoped that there would be brisk sales for Valentine's day. However, this year the sales have decreased by 30 per cent, and so are the rates of flowers."

"There was intense rain during northeast monsoon of 2022, as the crop had sufficient water, it resulted in an increase in production," he added.

Even other flower prices have decreased recently. Jasmine sold for Rs 750 - Rs 900 per kg, as the season is likely to begin the rates are expected to reduce. Marigold sold for Rs 80 - Rs 100 per kg, royal jasmine Rs 600 - Rs 700 per kg, tuberose Rs 60 per kg, color Rs 50 - Rs 60 per kg.

However, the prices in retail shops in Chennai the rose prices have surged. Shops sell Rs 60-Rs 70 per rose ahead of V-day. "For the past two days, we have witnessed brisk sale. Also, the rose sold at lower price, and the prices are expected to surge on Tuesday in retail shops," said T Jayakumar, a retailer at flower bazar, George Town.

In addition, one of the major reason for dull sale is there are many markets started in the city, including Kodambakkam, Avadi, Tambaram, Parrys corner, Madhavaram and Maduravoyal post COVID. Traders claim that the flower market in Koyambedu is plastic free, and other vendors continues to use plastic covers even after the government 's instructions.