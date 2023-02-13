Two persons fatally hit by express train near Kulithalai in Karur

TIRUCHY: Two persons were run over by an express train at Kulithalai near Karur on Monday when they attempted to cross the track. The Mayiladuthurai-Mysuru Express train was proceeding to Mayanur railway station near Kulithalai in Karur.

Suddenly a man and a woman attempted to cross the tracks, but within a fraction of second, they were hit by the speeding train killing both on the spot.

The duo were identified as Perumal (50) of Erode and Pothum Ponnu (35) from Mayanur and they were trying to cross the track before the approaching train.

Further inquiry found that Pothum Ponnu who was separated from her husband was living with Perumal for the past few months in Mayanur.

The Karur Railway police rushed retrieved the bodies and sent them to the Karur GH. Railway DSP Prabakaran visited the spot and conducted an investigation.