'TN is a perfect location for electronics hardware manufacture'

CHENNAI: At the inauguration of 12th Source India - Electronics Supply Chain Summit, Jayashree Muralidharan, managing director of Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation Limited (TIDCO), said that Tamil Nadu is a perfect location for electronics hardware manufacturing.

In the event held in Chennai, on Monday, Jayashree Muralidharan added that Tamil Nadu is the fastest growing State economy in India. "It is also the largest manufacturer as well as consuming State. This makes Tamil Nadu the perfect location for electronics hardware manufacturing. The Government of Tamil Nadu is also supporting the growth of the Electronics System Design and Manufacturing (ESDM) industry in the state in a big way," she said.

Speaking at the Summit, Sigy Thomas Vaidhyan, managing director of FaMe Tamil Nadu, said that the government supports MSMEs in various aspects related to their business, including discovering new market opportunities for products of MSMEs in the overseas market, smoothening government clearance processes, providing new and innovative solutions for bottlenecks in technology, finance, and management.

Source India 12th Summit is aimed to provide the right platform for domestic manufacturers of raw materials, components and assemblies and showcase the country's capabilities to buyers within and globallỵ

With more than 120 manufacturers from other countries exhibiting their products, the two-day 12th Source India exhibition is expected to have more than 4,000 visitors.