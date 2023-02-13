TN Edu Dept appoints 20 school principals as DEOs

CHENNAI: The School Education Department appointed 20 school principals as District Education Officers (DEOs), across various districts of Tamil Nadu.

The appointments made are in the districts; Nagapattinam, Dharmapuri, Ranipet, Salem, Kallakurichi, Tiruchy, Vellore, Chengalapttu and Madurai to name a few.

According to the order from the commissioner of school education, the newly-appointed staff are set to undergo basic training from today, February 13 till March 10.

Subsequently, the DEOs selected for basic training have been directed to take off on the afternoon of March 10, and concerned Chief Education Officers (CEOs) have been requested to follow the instructions given in the circular.