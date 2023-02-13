Tiruchy to implement traffic champion programme in all schools

TIRUCHY: The district administration has decided to establish a traffic champion programme in every school to create awareness among the peer group, said Tiruchy Collector M Pradeep Kumar on Monday.

Speaking among the students who attended a programme on traffic rule awareness, the Collector said, the Tiruchy district is one of most accident-prone districts in Tamil Nadu.

Last year, as many as 634 accidents took place here. Drunken driving, helmetless bike ride, signal line crossing and driving without seat belts caused these accidents,” he said.

To create awareness among people, the students would be roped in the task. “We plan to establish a traffic champion programme in every school. The selected champion would create awareness among others,” he said.