Gujarati woman opts to go with parents: Police

However, the court felt that the statement was not genuine and asked the police to keep her in a home for some time as her safety was important and postponed the case to February 13.

During the trial on Monday, the Tenkasi police submitted a report that the woman wanted to go with her parents. The court accepted her decision and asked the police to get an undertaking from her relatives as her parents went absconding after the incident. The hearing in the case was put off to Tuesday.