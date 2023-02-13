Gujarati woman opts to go with parents: Police
TIRUCHY: Tenkasi police informed the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court that the Gujarati woman, who was claimed to be married to a man from Tenkasi, has decided to go with her parents.
The 22-year-old, Gujarati woman, was said to have been kidnapped from Tenkasi by her relatives against her wishes in the presence of her husband Mariappan Vineeth. After Vineeth filed for a habeas corpus petition in the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court, the Tenkasi police produced the woman before the court.
The woman in her statement before the court, said that she left Tenkasi on her own and she was already married to a person named Maitrik from Gujarat last year.
However, the court felt that the statement was not genuine and asked the police to keep her in a home for some time as her safety was important and postponed the case to February 13.
During the trial on Monday, the Tenkasi police submitted a report that the woman wanted to go with her parents. The court accepted her decision and asked the police to get an undertaking from her relatives as her parents went absconding after the incident. The hearing in the case was put off to Tuesday.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android