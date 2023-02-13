Stalin to campaign in Erode East on Feb 24, 25, says Alagiri

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president KS Alagiri on Monday informed that Chief Minister MK Stalin will campaign for the secular progressive alliance candidate EVKS Elangovan in the Erode East by-poll on February 24 and 25.

Talking to mediapersons at party state headquarters Sathyamurthy Bhavan this afternoon, Alagiri, whose party leaders have been abstaining from the by poll bound Erode East constituency, said that the victory of Congress candidate EVKS Elangovan was being ensured every passing minute. "Our alliance parties have been partnering with us quite well. DMK led by minister KN Nehru is overseeing electioneering works there. Our party poll work is being supervised by Mohan Kumaramangalam. I will campaign there on February 14, 15 and 16. Our AICC secretary Dinesh Gundu will be in Erode East on Feb 15."

"Chief Minister M K Stalin will campaign on Feb 24 and 25," Alagiri informed, attempting to put speculation about Congress leaders staying playing truant in Erode East.

Guv speaking more politics than BJP national president

Accusing Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi of making baseless allegations without evidence about the prevalence of discrimination against Dalits in Tamil Nadu, Alagiri said that the Governor was speaking more politics than BJP national president. Taking strong exception to the Governor's statement that rape of Dalit women and discrimination against Dalits was rampant in the state, the TNCC chief said, "He (Governor) has made baseless allegations without evidence. We do not deny that untouchability exists in every village across the country. But one must ask if progressive parties in TN or this govt (ruling DMK) or its allies or police support untouchability."

"You must see how other states are doing and compare it with the prevailing situation in Tamil Nadu. So many CMs from different parties ruled the state over the years. Only the RSS and BJP support and justify this discrimination. They constructed this untouchability," Alagiri remarked.

Wondering if RSS or BJP has come out openly against untouchability, Alagiri sought to know if RSS would campaign for having a Dalit in the place of Sankarachari? "How can you blame people who fought against untouchability. When did we support it? If Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah or Annamalai can speak politics. We will reply to it. But how can a governor speak thus? We strongly condemn it," Alagiri added.