Prabhakaran is not alive, DNA certificates can prove: SL Army

CHENNAI: Sri Lankan Army Spokesman Brigadier Ravi Herath on Monday said that the island nation has all the records, including "DNA certificates", to prove that Prabhakaran is dead.
"We have evidence that LTTE chief Velupillai Prabhakaran was killed in the final battle," he added.
Tamil Nationalist Movement leader Pazha Nedumaran on Monday claimed that leader of outlawed Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) Velupillai Prabhakaran was "healthy and fine" and will soon "announce a plan for the liberation of the Tamil race."
Addressing a press conference in Thanjavur, Nedumaran said that the changing global situation and Sri Lanka's political crisis, including the removal of the Rajapaksa government, breathed a new lease of life to the LTTE chief encouraging him to step outside.
Nedumaran, who is the Tamil President of World Tamil Federation Pazha Nedumaran said it was time to lay to rest "rumours" about the death of the 'Thamizh Desiya Thalaivar'(Tamil Nationalist leader) Prabhakharan. "Let me inform you that he (Prabhakaran) is soon going to announce a plan for the liberation of the Tamil race. All the Tamil people of the world should support him together," Nedumaran said.
"I would like to reveal some truths about LTTE Chief Velupillai Prabhakaran. I am happy to reveal a truth which would dispel doubts about Prabhakaran. We will like to tell all the Tamil people that LTTE Chief Velupillai Prabhakaran is healthy and fine," Nedumaran said.
"In these critical times, we request unity among the Tamil Nadu government, Tamil politicians, and Tamil Eelam people to stand with Prabhakaran," Nedumaran added. When asked whether he had contacted Prabhakaran, Nedumaran said he had contact with Prabhakaran's family member. Based on the information he received, he was "releasing this based on their approval."
