Panel inspects sand quarry on Kollidam bed on HC orders

A few social activists approached the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court to order a probe into the functioning of a sand quarry functioning at Koogur village near Lalgudi, which was mining sand from Kollidam bed beyond the permitted levels.

The petitioners claimed that the digging of the riverbed beyond the permitted level would pose a threat to groundwater and thus affect the drinking water source.

This would also pose an environmental threat to Lalgudi and its adjacent areas. Subsequently the court directed the district monitoring committee to submit a report.