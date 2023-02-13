Panel inspects sand quarry on Kollidam bed on HC orders
TIRUCHY: The Tiruchy Monitoring Committee, led by Collector M Pradeep Kumar, inspected the functioning of sand quarry on the Kollidam bed at Koogur in the district on Monday after the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court sought a report.
A few social activists approached the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court to order a probe into the functioning of a sand quarry functioning at Koogur village near Lalgudi, which was mining sand from Kollidam bed beyond the permitted levels.
The petitioners claimed that the digging of the riverbed beyond the permitted level would pose a threat to groundwater and thus affect the drinking water source.
This would also pose an environmental threat to Lalgudi and its adjacent areas. Subsequently the court directed the district monitoring committee to submit a report.
Acting on the order, the committee, comprised of M Pradeep Kumar, SP Sujit Kumar, DRO R Abirami and a team of revenue officials and mines department, visited the spot and conducted an inspection at the government sand quarry.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android