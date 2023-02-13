TamilNadu

LTTE chief Prabhakaran is alive, living with wife: Pazha Nedumaran

LTTE Chief Prabhakaran is alive and will appear in public soon, said Tamil Desiya Munnani president, Pazha Nedumaran in Thanjavur on Monday.
Tamil Desiya Munnani president, Pazha Nedumaran speaking to reporters in Thanjavur
Online Desk

CHENNAI: Speaking to reporters Mullivaical Mutram in Thanjavur, Nedumaran said, the present location of Prabhakaran cannot be disclosed at present, but he, along with his wife and daughter, are safe and sound. He said that the Sri Lankan government had portrayed his as a person against India.

"Since the global situation is optimistic presently and the Rajapaksa 's regime came to an end in Sri Lank, we are disclosing it now. We are in touch with him,” said Nedumaran.

Stating that the information about his safe living will create confidence among the Tamils in Srilanka, Nedumaran said that this announcement has been made with the permission of Prabhakaran.

In May 2009, after the final battle between LTTE and Sri Lankan army, it was announced that Prabhakaran was killed by the army and related photographs were released.

