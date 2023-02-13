Lawfully yours: By Retd Justice K Chandru

A

There is no difficulty for you if the property is an inherited one. All brothers and sisters are entitled to an equal share. Since no one is residing in the ancestral property, you can file a partition suit jointly in the local sub-court and get your share in the house. The civil court will initially pass a preliminary decree awarding the right of each party their proportional share. Thereafter, in a final decree, the court may order the sale of the property and each decree holder will get the monetary value of their share.

Under the present law (civil procedure code), one has to go before a mediator first and try to solve the issue. Only when the mediation fails, you can file a civil suit for partition. Such cases are likely to be solved in a mediation conducted by a trained mediator.